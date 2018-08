PVRIS have released a video to accompany their track Fire.

It’s taken from debut White Noise which was released in 2014 via Rise Records.

The trio from Massachusetts launched a promo for Holy earlier this month and both releases come as the band tour the US.

Lynn Gunn, Alex Babinski and Brian MacDonald will also play dates in Australia following their August appearances at the Reading and Leeds festivals.

