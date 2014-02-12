Papa E (we think)

Ghost made a special appearance featuring a rather 'dressed-down' Papa E earlier this week.

The Swedish occult rock masters ploughed through Ritual, Year Zero and If You Have Ghost, fronted by a snappily-attired Papa Emeritus II that we must admit looks a bit, um, odd without his makeup and stage gear.

No offence, Pap. Have a look at the performance, which took place at the Music Feeds studio, below:

Ghost - Ritual (Live At Music Feeds Studio)

Ghost - Year Zero (Live At Music Feeds Studio)

Ghost - If You Have Ghost (Live At Music Feeds Studio)

Ghost play Sonisphere in July.