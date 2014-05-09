Orange Goblin, TesseracT and more for charity bike ride

Even more metalheads have signed up for the bike ride to Donington!

As you’re no doubt aware, the second best thing about Download festival is the very metal bike ride to get there! Who would want to sit in a cramped car or on a stinky train when you could pedal there with some of your favourite bands (and some of us lot).

Just signed up for Heavy Metal Truants are: Dave Silver from Savage Messiah, Gizz Butt (ex-The Prodigy), Ben Ward from Orange Goblin, James Monteith from TesseracT, Andy Sneap and Kev Bower from Hell, and more!

If you want to come to Download with this gang of bona fide metal heroes, head over to the official website for more information.