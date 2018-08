Pummelling hardcore mob Pay No Respect are gearing up to release their new EP on In At The Deep End records next week – so we're streaming it to you right now!

For fans of Bury Tomorrow and The Ghost Inside with the odd slab of Black Tongue brutality thrown in, this is a meaty chunk of metallic hardcore to make your ears and fists bleed.

Hope For The Hopeless is released on In At The Deep End on 25th August. Pre-order it here.