More New Names For Slam Dunk

Slam Dunk Festival has added a host of new names.

The following bands will be joining the fun in May:

Mallory Knox

Kids In Glass Houses

We The Kings Chiodos

The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus

Capdown

Gnarwolves

Jesse James

MC Lars

Ghost Town

Heart Of A Coward

Save Your Breath

Modern Baseball

They join the likes of Bury Tomorrow, Letlive, Caliban, IKTPQ and many more. Slam Dunk takes place May 24-26 across three venues in Leeds, Hatfield and Wolverhampton. For the full lineup so far and ticket deets, head to www.slamdunkmusic.com.