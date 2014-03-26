More New Names For Slam Dunk

Slam Dunk Festival has added a host of new names.
The following bands will be joining the fun in May:
Mallory Knox
Kids In Glass Houses
We The Kings Chiodos
The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus
Capdown
Gnarwolves
Jesse James
MC Lars
Ghost Town
Heart Of A Coward
Save Your Breath
Modern Baseball
They join the likes of Bury Tomorrow, Letlive, Caliban, IKTPQ and many more. Slam Dunk takes place May 24-26 across three venues in Leeds, Hatfield and Wolverhampton. For the full lineup so far and ticket deets, head to www.slamdunkmusic.com.