Manics brighten up on Futurology

Nicky Wire says the Manic Street Preachers' upcoming 12th album is their most optimistic to date.

The Welsh band release Futurology on Monday, July 7 – hot on the heels of 2013’s Rewind The Film.

Futurology, which Wire describes as “one of our most positive records ever”, was recorded in Berlin. He tells The Quietus: “We’ve spent a lot of time there over the years. Outside of the band I go there, I dragged my kids on holiday there on the day of the jubilee two years ago just to fucking avoid that.”

The bass player adds that the album features “eighties perfection” and “post punk disco rock”.

The Manics’ frontman James Dean Bradfield was awarded the Maestro prize at last year’s Classic Rock Awards.

A video for the track Walk Me To The Bridge can be seen below.

Manic Street Preachers: Walk Me To The Bridge