Malevolent Creation walk a Dead Man's path

Malevolent Creation’s 12th album and first in five years will be released this summer.

The Florida death metal veterans issue Dead Man’s Path on September 18 via Nuclear Blast. The cover art was created by tattoo artist German Lattores.

Malevolent Creation say: “Expect nothing but a ferocious, riff-driven and relentlessly uncompromising death/thrash massacre.”

The follow-up to 2010’s Invidious Dominion will be available on CD, digital and vinyl formats, with full details to follow. They play at West End Trading Company in Sanford, Florida, on August 14.