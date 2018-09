Judas Priest have released another teaser from their upcoming album Redeemer Of Souls.

A short sample of the record’s opening track Dragonaut is heard in the video below, along with footage of band members Glenn Tipton, Ian Hill and Scott Travis talking about the song.

Redeemer Of Souls – Priest’s 17th album and first since 2008’s Nostradamus – is released on Monday, July 7.

