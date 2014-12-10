Hawk Eyes unleash Die Trying

The Leeds riff-merchants Hawk Eyes have gone and released the new video for Die Trying – and we’re premiering it!

Taken from the band’s upcoming album Everything Is Fine which is available to pre-order now through Pledge Music – due for release in February 2015.

Hawk Eyes are off on tour in February to support the record at the following dates:

February 12: Maguire’s Pizza Bar, Liverpool February 13: Barfly, London February 14: The Joiners, Southampton February 16: Louisiana, Bristol February 17: Bodega, Nottingham February 18: Sound Control, Manchester February 19: The Cluny, Newcastle February 20: Nice N Sleasy, Glasgow February 21: Brudenell Social Club, Leeds

Tickets are available to order here.