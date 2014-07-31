Eluveitie scale new heights

Swiss folk metal band have launched a promo to accompany their digital single The Call Of The Mountains.

In a statement, the band, led by frontman Chrigel Glanzmann, say: “This is a song that has a very personal connection to all of us. It’s a song about our mystical, majestical and unparalleled Alps.

“We shot the video in fitting, beautiful and sometimes vertigo-inducing scenery and we hope you enjoy watching it as much as we did making it for you.”

The track has been lifted from Origins, the group’s 6th album, which will be released on Aug 5. Eluveitie are currently on a world tour, which reaches the UK and Ireland in November.

Tour dates

Nov 11: London Islington Academy

Nov 12: Manchester Sound Control

Nov 13: Glasgow Audio

Nov 14 Belfast Limelight

Nov 15: Dublin Button Factory

Nov 16: Bristol Bierkeller