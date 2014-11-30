Tracks Of The Week: 24/11/14 - 30/11/14

As we come crashing face first into the freezing depths of December, our stereo is hotting up with these bona fide ragers.

While She Sleeps – Four Walls

Merlin Alderslade: “What could prove to be the most important album of 2015 is already shaping up to be something special.”

Diablo Blvd - Rise Like Lions

Dom Lawson: “Big dark rock behaviour from, erm, Belgium. Fans of Volbeat, Danzig, Alice In Chains and The Cult will love this. The album’s out in January and it’s fucking ace.”

Billy Idol – Can’t Break Me Down

Vanessa Thorpe: “The sneer is back! And he’s delivered a brilliantly catchy album. Irresistible.”

Avatar – Bloody Angel

Luke Morton: “After seeing them support The Defiled this week I’ve only been listening to this rabble of ghoulish industrial headbangers.”