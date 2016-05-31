No Man's Sky delayed

US retailer Gamestop last week asked staff to cover up the June release date on posters for the highly anticipated No Man’s Sky game. Replacing the date with a “Coming Soon” sticker.

No Man’s Sky is one of the most ambitious space exploration games ever made. Players can explore a massive procedurally-generated galaxy, seamlessly moving from the surface of planets to deep space and distant galaxies.

According to US games outlet Kotaku, the news has been further confirmed, however a new release date has not been set any more accurately than some time in July or August.

No Man’s Sky was due for release on PC and PlayStation4 on June the 21st in North America and June the 24th in Europe and the UK.