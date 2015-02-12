The Yardbirds reveal latest lineup

The Yardbirds’ drummer Jim McCarty and guitarist Anthony ’Top’ Topham have unveiled their new-look band.

The last lineup was recently dissolved, with frontman Andy Mitchell, guitarist Ben King and bassist David Smale departing.

They’ve now welcomed bassist Kenny Aaronson and harmonica player Myke Scavone into the fold. Also hooking up with the group for his second stint is lead guitarist and singer John Idan. He played on the band’s last studio album, 2003’s Birdland.

The Yardbirds have also lined up a run of seven shows across the US kicking off in Norfolk, Connecticut on April 3.