Watch Jack Black video for cover of Ozzy Osbourne classic Mr. Crowley

Despite not being in attendance at this weekend's epic Back To The Beginning event in Birmingham, Jack Black still made an impact when his cover of Ozzy Osbourne's Mr. Crowley was played on big screens to the packed audience.

Now Black has released the lovingly-recreated video online. He is joined by Rage Against The Machine guitarist Tom Morello's son Roman, and Anthrax star Scott Ian's son Revel. The band is rounded out by musicians Yoyoka Soma and Hugo Weiss. The video can be viewed below.

In the video, Black dons a similar outfit to that worn by Osbourne in the 1981 live video, which can also be viewed below. Jack's purple, flared shirt has "Ozzy" emblazoned across the chest.

Mr. Crowley appeared on Osbourne's debut solo album Blizzard of Ozz in 1980 and the live version was released as a single in the UK, before the studio version was released as a single in North America in 1981.

Osbourne's band was blessed by the incredible talents of guitarist Randy Rhoads, who died in a plane crash in 1982.

The Back To The Beginning event was held at Villa Park in Ozzy and Black Sabbath's hometown of Birmingham, England, on Saturday (July 5). As well as brief sets from Ozzy and Black Sabbath, the star-studded show included performances from Metallica Guns N’ Roses, Slayer, Tool, Gojira, Anthrax, Lamb Of God, Halestorm, Mastodon and more.

An all-star “supergroup” of Billy Corgan, Tom Morello, David Ellefson, Fred Durst and others also performed. Morello was the event's musical director, with actor Jason Momoa as compere.

Metal Hammer Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Metal Hammer, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It marked as a fitting farewell to 76-year-old Ozzy as a live performer.

Jack Black feat. Roman Morello, Revel Ian, Yoyoka Soma & Hugo Weiss - “Mr Crowley” - YouTube Watch On