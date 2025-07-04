Cool new prog you must hear from Auri, L.O.E., Gaupa and more in this week's Tracks Of The Week

It's Prog's brand new Tracks Of The Week! Seven brand new and diverse slices of progressively inclined music for you to enjoy.

Huge congratulations to Sonechko, whose very first musical release, the single Split, has won them Prog's Tracks Of The Week. Impressive stuff. They beat off stiff competition from Aussie proggers Karnivool, and with French duo Moundrag in third place.

The premise for Tracks Of The Week is simple - we've collated a batch of new releases by bands falling under the progressive umbrella, and collated them together in one post for you - makes it so much easier than having to dip in and out of various individual posts, doesn't it? The idea is to watch the videos (or listen if it's a stream), enjoy (or not) and also to vote for your favourite in the voting form at the bottom of this post. Couldn't be easier, could it?

We'll be bringing you Tracks Of The Week, as the title implies, each week. Next week we'll update you with this week's winner and present a host of new prog music for you to enjoy.

If you're a band and you want to be featured in Prog's Tracks Of The Week, send your video (as a YouTube link) or track embed, band photo and biog to us here.

AURI - MUSEUM OF CHILDHOOD

Nightwish offshoot Auri, who feature that band's Tuomas Holopainen and Troy Donockley, along with vocalist (and Tuomas's wife) Johanna Kurkela, look set to keep fans of the former occupied while Nightwish remain on live hiatus. Auri release their third album, III - Candles And Beginnings, through Nuclear Blast on August 15. A magical voyage taking in pop, folk, prog and dashes of symphonic rock bombast!

“As we venture deeper into the enchanting realm of our new album Candles & Beginnings, we take flight on the wings of imagination, across the safe havens of our hearts, into the Museum Of Childhood," says Kurkela of the band's dreamy new single.

AURI - Museum Of Childhood (OFFICIAL MUSIC VIDEO) - YouTube Watch On

L.O.E. - A NEW CONSCIOUSNESS

Anyone who recognises the genius of Carl Sagan is fine with us, and that's exactly what Halifax post-rockers L.O.E. (Last Of Eden) have done with their latest single, A New Consciousness, which heralds the arrival of a brand new EP from the quartet, which will be released in August, when the band will be playing live dates around the UK.

Talking of Sagan, the band say he "encourages us to look beyond the limitations of our everyday thoughts and see ourselves as part of something much greater. His words remind us that when we step back and broaden our view, we can see the interconnectedness of all things — and with that awareness comes the possibility for profound personal transformation. Sagan’s message is clear: a shift in consciousness is the key to unlocking a greater sense of purpose, understanding, and connection."

L.O.E (LAST OF EDEN) - A NEW CONSCIOUSNESS - OFFICIAL VIDEO - YouTube Watch On

RAFIQ BHATIA - AVIARY I/SUNRISE

The name may not be immediately familiar, but Bhatia is probably best known as the guitraist for experimental US rockers Son Lux. However, with his new solo album, Environments, which is released on September 12 via Anti-, he leans more towards the jazz side of his musical character. The near 12-minute Aviary I/Sunrise, which opens the new album, highlights his improvisational approach. In other words, it sounds more prog than jazz!

"I was struck when I heard a scientist theorise that this may be the evolutionary reason why birdsong puts us at ease," Bhatia recalls. "The suggestion that we've internalized another species' litmus for safety into an experience within our own bodies... that's highly interconnected. I think these pieces reflect a desire to remember—to physically experience—how, no matter how much humans subdivide time, it's still moving at nature's pace. To create a world within that makes us feel how inseparable we are from the world around us."

Rafiq Bhatia - “Aviary I | Sunrise" - YouTube Watch On

GAUPA - LION'S THORN

Swedish progressively-minded quartet Gaupa release their brand new four-track mini-album, Fyr, today, through Nuclear Blast Records, from which comes the enormous-sounding and quite frankly epic Lion's Thorn. Fyr is the band's first new music since 2022's Myriad, and still shows them to be a hypnotically compelling mix of prog, harder grooves and Emma Näslund's entrancing vocals.

The band describe Fyr, "as a "patchwork of parts, with each member having an equal part to play, this mini album comes as a solid record that sets a high bar for their future works."

GAUPA - Lion's Thorn (OFFICIAL LYRIC VIDEO) - YouTube Watch On

DA CAPTAIN TRIPS - WHISPERS

With a name like that, you'd expect the band to be heavily inspired by the Grateful Dead, but for Italian instrumental psychedelic rockers Da Captain Trips, name-wise, it's all about Stephen King and his epic The Dark Tower. Formed back in 2009, their music is all about desert-infused grooves, heavy-psych riffing, and deep space-rock atmospheres.

Da Captain Trips released their fifth full-length album, In Between, through Subsound Records back in June, from which comes the single Whispers. Like their previous releases, it's a concept album inspired by the Tibetan Book Of The Dead, exploring the themes of life, death, transition, and rebirth. “In between where our consciousness moves when the physical form ends its time," the band say. "Death is part of life and it could be the last definitive psychedelic trip."

Whispers - YouTube Watch On

EDENYA - PRINCESS OF THE LIGHT

French prog quintet Edenya mix progressive music with elements of folk, rock and ambient sounds, and will release their third album, The Secret Destination You Are Looking For, on August 17. Current single, Princess Of The Light, highlights the band's melodic sound.

"It’s a song about the joy and the fears of motherhood – catchy, rhythmic, and dreamlike, with a touch of melancholy," says songwriter, guitarist, and keyboardist Marco of the single. "I aimed to create a radiant album that invites listeners on a journey, each track offering its own atmosphere."