Here's every single special guest and song played from Black Sabbath's Back To The Beginning show
Metallica, Guns N' Roses, Slayer, Tool, Pantera, Alice In Chains, Gojira amongst a cast of superstar guests as Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath play live for the last time
When Back To The Beginning's musical director Tom Morello said the show would be the most historic day in heavy metal history, it wasn't mere hyperbole. Black Sabbath and Ozzy Osbourne's final performances were send-offs for the ages, the climax of an event so seismic the dust may never settle, with a supporting cast to match. Indeed, it may never be matched.
At a packed Villa Park in Birmingham, a stadium built in the streets where Ozzy Osbourne, Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler and Bill Ward grew up, rock and metal's A-list flew in and honoured the four men who invented it all. Every band covered Sabbath, two hastily assembled supergroups did the same, and it all finished with sets from Ozzy and Sabbath themselves, back home, back where it all began. For the last time.
Below is a list of every single song played during Back To The Beginning.
Black Sabbath: Back To The Beginning setlist
Mastodon
1. Black Tongue
2. Blood and Thunder
3. Supernaut (with Mario Duplantier, Danny Carey and Eloy Casagrande)
Rival Sons
4. Do Your Worst
5. Electric Funeral
6. Secret
Anthrax
7. Indians
8. Into the Void
Halestorm
9. Love Bites (So Do I)
10. Rain Your Blood on Me
11. Perry Mason
Lamb of God
12. Laid to Rest
13. Redneck
14. Children of the Grave
Supergroup A
15. The Ultimate Sin (with Lzzy Hale, Nuno Bettencourt, Jake E Lee, David Ellefson, Mike Bordin and Adam Wakeman)
16. Shot in the Dark (with David Draiman, Jake E Lee, David Ellefson, Mike Bordin and Adam Wakeman)
17. Sweet Leaf (with David Draiman, Nuno Bettencourt, Scott Ian, David Ellefson, Mike Bordin and Adam Wakeman)
18. Believer (with Whitfield Crane, Nuno Bettencourt, Scott Ian, Frank Bello, II [Sleep Token] and Adam Wakeman)
19. Changes (with Yungblud, Nuno Bettencourt, Frank Bello, II and Adam Wakeman)
20. Mr. Crowley (with Jack Black, plus Revel Ian, Roman Morello and other young musicians on screen)
Alice In Chains
21. Man in the Box
22. Would?
23. Fairies Wear Boots
Gojira
24. Stranded
25. Silvera
26. Mea culpa (Ah! Ça ira!) (with Marina Viotti)
27. Under the Sun
Drum Off
28. Symptom Of The Universe (with Chad Smith, Travis Barker and Danny Carey, plus Tom Morello, Nuno Bettencourt and Rudy Sarzo)
Supergroup B
29. Breaking the Law (with Billy Corgan, Tom Morello, K.K. Downing, Adam Jones, Rudy Sarzo and Danny Carey)
30. Snowblind (with Billy Corgan, Tom Morello, K.K. Downing, Adam Jones, Rudy Sarzo and Danny Carey)
31. Flying High Again (with Sammy Hagar, Nuno Bettencourt, Adam Wakeman, Rudy Sarzo, Chad Smith and Vernon Reid)
32. Rock Candy (with Sammy Hagar, Nuno Bettencourt, Adam Wakeman, Rudy Sarzo, Chad Smith and Tom Morello)
33. Bark at the Moon (with Papa V Perpetua, Vernon Reid, Nuno Bettencourt, Adam Wakeman, Rudy Sarzo and Travis Barker)
34. The Train Kept A-Rollin' (with Steven Tyler, Ron Wood, Nuno Bettencourt, Tom Morello, Andrew Watt, Rudy Sarzo and Travis Barker)
35. Walk This Way / Whole Lotta Love (with Steven Tyler, Nuno Bettencourt, Tom Morello, Andrew Watt, Rudy Sarzo and Chad Smith)
Pantera
36. Cowboys From Hell
37. Walk
38. Planet Caravan
39. Electric Funeral
Tool
40. Forty Six & 2
41. Hand of Doom
42. Ænema
Slayer
43. Disciple
44. War Ensemble
45. Wicked World
46. South of Heaven
47. Raining Blood
48. Angel of Death
Guns N' Roses
49. Never Say Die
50. Junior's Eyes
51. Sabbath Bloody Sabbath
52. Welcome to the Jungle
53. Paradise City
Metallica
54. Hole in the Sky
55. Creeping Death
56. For Whom the Bell Tolls
57. Johnny Blade
58. Battery
59. Master of Puppets
Ozzy Osbourne
60. I Don't Know
61. Mr. Crowley
62. Suicide Solution
63. Mama, I'm Coming Home
64. Crazy Train
Black Sabbath
65. War Pigs
66. N.I.B.
67. Iron Man
68. Paranoid
