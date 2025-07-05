Here's every single special guest and song played from Black Sabbath's Back To The Beginning show

When Back To The Beginning's musical director Tom Morello said the show would be the most historic day in heavy metal history, it wasn't mere hyperbole. Black Sabbath and Ozzy Osbourne's final performances were send-offs for the ages, the climax of an event so seismic the dust may never settle, with a supporting cast to match. Indeed, it may never be matched.

At a packed Villa Park in Birmingham, a stadium built in the streets where Ozzy Osbourne, Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler and Bill Ward grew up, rock and metal's A-list flew in and honoured the four men who invented it all. Every band covered Sabbath, two hastily assembled supergroups did the same, and it all finished with sets from Ozzy and Sabbath themselves, back home, back where it all began. For the last time.

Below is a list of every single song played during Back To The Beginning.

Black Sabbath: Back To The Beginning setlist

Mastodon

1. Black Tongue

2. Blood and Thunder

3. Supernaut (with Mario Duplantier, Danny Carey and Eloy Casagrande)

Rival Sons

4. Do Your Worst

5. Electric Funeral

6. Secret

Anthrax

7. Indians

8. Into the Void

Halestorm

9. Love Bites (So Do I)

10. Rain Your Blood on Me

11. Perry Mason

Lamb of God

12. Laid to Rest

13. Redneck

14. Children of the Grave

Supergroup A

15. The Ultimate Sin (with Lzzy Hale, Nuno Bettencourt, Jake E Lee, David Ellefson, Mike Bordin and Adam Wakeman)

16. Shot in the Dark (with David Draiman, Jake E Lee, David Ellefson, Mike Bordin and Adam Wakeman)

17. Sweet Leaf (with David Draiman, Nuno Bettencourt, Scott Ian, David Ellefson, Mike Bordin and Adam Wakeman)

18. Believer (with Whitfield Crane, Nuno Bettencourt, Scott Ian, Frank Bello, II [Sleep Token] and Adam Wakeman)

19. Changes (with Yungblud, Nuno Bettencourt, Frank Bello, II and Adam Wakeman)

20. Mr. Crowley (with Jack Black, plus Revel Ian, Roman Morello and other young musicians on screen)

Alice In Chains

21. Man in the Box

22. Would?

23. Fairies Wear Boots

Gojira

24. Stranded

25. Silvera

26. Mea culpa (Ah! Ça ira!) (with Marina Viotti)

27. Under the Sun

Drum Off

28. Symptom Of The Universe (with Chad Smith, Travis Barker and Danny Carey, plus Tom Morello, Nuno Bettencourt and Rudy Sarzo)

Supergroup B

29. Breaking the Law (with Billy Corgan, Tom Morello, K.K. Downing, Adam Jones, Rudy Sarzo and Danny Carey)

30. Snowblind (with Billy Corgan, Tom Morello, K.K. Downing, Adam Jones, Rudy Sarzo and Danny Carey)

31. Flying High Again (with Sammy Hagar, Nuno Bettencourt, Adam Wakeman, Rudy Sarzo, Chad Smith and Vernon Reid)

32. Rock Candy (with Sammy Hagar, Nuno Bettencourt, Adam Wakeman, Rudy Sarzo, Chad Smith and Tom Morello)

33. Bark at the Moon (with Papa V Perpetua, Vernon Reid, Nuno Bettencourt, Adam Wakeman, Rudy Sarzo and Travis Barker)

34. The Train Kept A-Rollin' (with Steven Tyler, Ron Wood, Nuno Bettencourt, Tom Morello, Andrew Watt, Rudy Sarzo and Travis Barker)

35. Walk This Way / Whole Lotta Love (with Steven Tyler, Nuno Bettencourt, Tom Morello, Andrew Watt, Rudy Sarzo and Chad Smith)

Pantera

36. Cowboys From Hell

37. Walk

38. Planet Caravan

39. Electric Funeral

Tool

40. Forty Six & 2

41. Hand of Doom

42. Ænema

Slayer

43. Disciple

44. War Ensemble

45. Wicked World

46. South of Heaven

47. Raining Blood

48. Angel of Death

Guns N' Roses

49. Never Say Die

50. Junior's Eyes

51. Sabbath Bloody Sabbath

52. Welcome to the Jungle

53. Paradise City

Metallica

54. Hole in the Sky

55. Creeping Death

56. For Whom the Bell Tolls

57. Johnny Blade

58. Battery

59. Master of Puppets

Ozzy Osbourne

60. I Don't Know

61. Mr. Crowley

62. Suicide Solution

63. Mama, I'm Coming Home

64. Crazy Train

Black Sabbath

65. War Pigs

66. N.I.B.

67. Iron Man

68. Paranoid