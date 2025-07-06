Oasis smash Cardiff with an all-killer, no-filler reunion set - but what a disappointing crowd

You can trust Louder Our experienced team has worked for some of the biggest brands in music. From testing headphones to reviewing albums, our experts aim to create reviews you can trust. Find out more about how we review.

It doesn’t feel controversial to say that this is the single biggest reformation in music history. As Richard Ashcroft will say from the stage during his pitch-perfect support slot: “The eyes of the world are on us." The blanket coverage of the return of the Gallagher brothers, not just in the music press but across all facets of mainstream media, is unlike anything any pop group could ever inspire.

It might seem like the greatest gig ever to be an opening band for, but playing to a slowly filling stadium with the sound reverberating around its cavernous, empty pockets, is actually a bit of a short straw. So fair play to Cast, who do as much in their half-hour to gee the early birds up as could be expected, with a closing Fine Time sounding particularly ace.

Ashcroft though, significantly raises the bar, every inch the rock star with his cut cheekbones, swaggering walk, soaring voice and armed with songs that could go toe to toe with almost anyone His closing run of The Drugs Don’t Work, Luck Man and Bittersweet Symphony is godlike, and he acts like he’s headlining, as a legit star like himself should. It’s a hell of an effort at trying to upstage the headliners.

But let's be real: as if anyone could upstage Oasis today. Sixteen long years have passed and in that time their legend seemed to have grown even greater.

New generations have discovered their wonderfully life-affirming, simple yet transcendently powerful rock and roll tunes, while older fans who remember bunking off school and queuing up to buy What’s the Story (Morning Glory) on release day with their mates have longed to see the creators of their childhood soundtrack back onstage together.

So, when the lights drop, the sound of Fucking In The Bushes hits and Oasis walk onstage, it's like living in a fever dream. As the massive screen tells us, no, you’re not imagining this, “This is happening”.

And good god, do they sound fantastic; the opening Hello is a snarling, bouncing ball of riffs, hooks and Liam’s trademark sneer, the utterly joyous Acquiesce follows it, the brothers once again trading vocals and that immortal “We need each other” line sung by Noel bullseyeing its way straight into your heart.

Then Liam gets everyone to do the backs-to-pitch Man City Poznan bounce prior to a raucous Cigarettes and Alcohol, before Noel takes over for a more subdued, yet anthemic run of Talk Tonight, Half The World Away and Little By Little, before Liam bulldozes his way back onstage for the stalking threat of an amazing D’You Know What I Mean?.

There are good songs, there are songs made for stadiums and then there are these songs. Love or hate Oasis, the feelings they inspire in people are a rare and beautiful thing.

If the band are perfect, the occasion itself is sometimes less-than. There are plenty of people here who are clearly emotional, overawed and in a state of near constant euphoria this evening, but there are also the casuals, the curious, the ones that thought they should go and see That Band That Everyone Is Talking About.

Obviously, people should be free to enjoy a gig in any way that they see fit, but this is Oasis, and obsessing over which filter you should use on the selfie you’ve just taken as the Gallagher brothers stand in front of you playing Live Forever, or getting annoyed someone has spilt their Coke near you while the riff of Rock And Roll Star is tearing through the stadium, feels like the antithesis of what this band were created for.

It sadly means the atmosphere tonight is slightly diluted, for the most part - markedly obvious when the band close with Don’t Look Back in Anger, Wonderwall and Champagne Supernova, and the entire stadium finally wakes up, raises hands in the air and erupts in hugs and singalongs. Cardiff does have it in them, but it should have been like this the entire way through this historic event.

Still, that isn’t Oasis’ fault. As those final chords ring out, Liam gives everyone a final wave, thanks us for waiting around and sticking with them and then, as he walks off, gives his brother a hug.

Amongst all the hype, all the talk, all the clamour and all the hyperbole, it’s easy to forget that at the heart of all this is a family reunited over a love of rock and roll music. Oasis are the greatest, grandest simple pleasure on this planet.

Oasis setlist, Principality Stadium, Cardiff July 5, 2025

1. Hello

2. Acquiesce

3. Morning Glory

4. Some Might Say

5. Bring It On Down

6. Cigarettes & Alcohol

7. Fade Away8. Supersonic

9. Roll With It

10. Talk Tonight

11. Half The World Away

12. Little By Little

13. D'You Know What I Mean?

14. Stand By Me

15. Cast No Shadow

16. Slide Away

17. Whatever

18. Live Forever

19. Rock n' Roll Star

20. The Masterplan

21. Don't Look Back In Anger

22. Wonderwall

23. Champagne Supernova