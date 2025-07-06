Lamb Of God have released a cover of Black Sabbath's classic Children Of The Grave. The single arrives just hours after the band finished a three-song set at Sabbath's Back To The Beginning show in Birmingham with the same song.

“Lamb of God being invited to perform with Black Sabbath at their final show is one of the greatest honours of our career,” says guitarist Mark Morton. “As an offering to the celebration, we’ve recorded our take on their classic Children Of The Grave, a protest song with lyrics that are as relevant today as they were in 1971 when the original was released.

"Black Sabbath invented heavy metal and in doing so, they changed the world. This genre that they created brings immeasurable joy to fans all over the world. We are so grateful to have the heavy metal community to call our home, and so grateful to Black Sabbath for the gift of their music that they’ve given to all of us."

"In the '70s, people were just starting to realise about pollution," Geezer Butler told Songfacts in 2024. "Climate change and that sort of stuff. It was right at the beginning of that, and it was a song about how we are all going to be children of the grave if we don't do something about the environment."

In addition to Lamb Of God, the Back To The Beginning show featured the final live appearances of Black Sabbath and Ozzy Osbourne, with all-star support from Metallica, Guns N' Roses, Slayer, Tool, Pantera, Gojira, Alice In Chains, Halestorm, Anthrax, Rival Sons and Mstodon, plus two sets from one-off supergroups.

