There’s a part of me that refuses to believe that Dire Straits’ Brothers In Arms can be celebrating its 40th birthday this year. It seems only a few years ago that I listened to it on a cassette that a friend’s elder brother taped for me (yeah, we were killing music, remember?). I remember it being a staple on my stereo for a very long time. Then, as these things have a habit of happening, I didn’t listen to it for an absolute age.

I was reminded of its excellence in 2001 when the title track was used to brilliant effect scoring a scene in US political drama The West Wing. It was enough to rekindle a love affair with Dire Straits’ finest hour.

This issue we talked to Mark Knopfler and his erstwhile bandmates to discuss the making of that stone-cold classic and epoch-defining record (or should I say CD?).

We also caught up with the Alice Cooper band to discover how they finally reunited to make their first album in 50 years (and we've also created a special Alice-themed bundle edition of the new issue – see details below). And we revisit some of Iron Maiden’s standout live moments, take a trip back to the US Live Aid, look back at the life of Mike Peters and much more. Until next month…

Features

Dire Straits

After four Top 5 albums, they were doing well but were hardly a household name. Then they released Brothers In Arms. Mark Knopfler, John Illsley and Guy Fletcher take us back.

Iron Maiden

As the Run For Your Lives tour begins, Maiden manager Rod Smallwood shares what he regards as “the most important and interesting” shows the band have ever played.

Alice Cooper

When Billion Dollar Babies hit No.1 in 1973, instead of solidifying the band they unravelled. Now they’re back. Cooper, Dunaway, Smith and Bruce tell all.

Live Aid USA

Despite the flood of goodwill and camaraderie, the lead-up to the event wasn’t without some clashes of the titans.

Eureka Machines

The importance of “pissing about” according to Chris Catalyst and his crew.

The Classic Rock x Alice Cooper bundle edition

This Alice Cooper x Classic Rock bundle comes with a limited-edition, smart format poster that gives you instant digital access to two exclusive bonus tracks upon receipt of the poster and a high-quality download of the full album on release day. It's available now.

Regulars

The Dirt

The Who dismiss drummer Zak Starkey – again; Springsteen and Trump trade blows; Judas Priest documentary in the pipeline. Welcome back A Thousand Horses and Fishbone, say hello to Ravagers and Star Circus, say goodbye to Mike Peters, Rick Derringer, Simon House and more.

The Stories Behind The Songs: Buckcherry

How frontman Josh Todd’s mea culpa gave the Californian rockers their biggest radio hit, Sorry.

Q&A: H.E.A.T

H.A.A.T frontman Kenny Leckremo on the state of rock, his predecessor, why Swedes write great songs, being cheesy, big hair and more.

Six Things You Need To Know About: Battlesnake

They often perform in just underwear, they like to live dangerously on stage, they dig chaos, bombast and more.

The Hot List

We look at some of the essential new tracks you need to hear and the artists to have on your radar. This month they include Ace Monroe, Robert Randolph, Orianthi, Whiskey Myers, Joanne Shaw Taylor, Zig Zag, His Lordship and more.

Reviews

New albums from Buckcherry, Neil Young, Sparks, His Lordship, Saxon, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Queens Of The Stone Age, Fishbone, Volbeat, Tangerine Dream and more. Reissues from Queen, Bruce Springsteen, Steve Harley, Mike Oldfield, Motörhead, Robin Trower, Metallica, Greg Lake, Grateful Dead and more. DVDs, films and books on Frank Zappa, The Who, Bono, Queens Of The Stone Age, Arthur Baker and more. Live reviews of Steven Wilson, Dead & Company, Sammy Hagar, Bearded Theory Festival and more.

Buyer’s Guide: Steve Lillywhite

The producer has his fingerprints all over a number of top rock, post-punk, new wave and art-rock albums of the 80s in particular.

Lives

We preview tours by Lynyrd Skynyrd , Sparks and King Diamond. Plus gig listings – who’s playing where and when.

The Soundtrack Of My Life: Adam Duritz

Counting Crows’ mainman picks his records, artists and gigs of lasting significance.

