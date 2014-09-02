Trending

The Well bring The Light

By Louder  

Hear track from psychedelic doom trio’s debut album Samsara

null

Texan psychedelic doom trio The Well have released a stream of their track I Bring The Light.

It’s taken from debut album Samsara, set for launch on September 23 via RidingEasy Records and available for pre-order now.

The band have played alongside Orange Goblin, Kadaver, Orchid and others, delivering a sound described as merging “doom, punk and horror into one ghostly soundtrack.” It’s been compared to Black Sabbath, Sleep, Electric Wizard, Uncle Acid And The Deadbeats and others.

Guitarist and vocalist Ian Graham says: “Writing dark, ominous music is how I deal with life. When we play live it’s like expelling demons.”

Tracklist

  1. Mortal Bones

  2. Trespass

  3. 1000 Lies

  4. Lucifer Sam

  5. Refuge

  6. Eternal Well

  7. Dragon Snort

See more Louder news