The Well bring The Light

Texan psychedelic doom trio The Well have released a stream of their track I Bring The Light.

It’s taken from debut album Samsara, set for launch on September 23 via RidingEasy Records and available for pre-order now.

The band have played alongside Orange Goblin, Kadaver, Orchid and others, delivering a sound described as merging “doom, punk and horror into one ghostly soundtrack.” It’s been compared to Black Sabbath, Sleep, Electric Wizard, Uncle Acid And The Deadbeats and others.

Guitarist and vocalist Ian Graham says: “Writing dark, ominous music is how I deal with life. When we play live it’s like expelling demons.”

