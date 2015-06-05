Kinetic Element detail Travelog

Kinetic Element’s second album Travelog has been released by Melodic Revolution Records.

The follow-up to 2009 debut Powered By Light features five tracks and is described by the label as “an opulent collection of ear-candy.”

They add: “Everything from the beautiful acoustic guitar passages, to the majestic keyboards, basslines worthy of any late-night jazz club and vocals filled with social commentary. One moment your marching into war and the next seated in a cathedral, all swept along by beautiful percussive elements.”

It was recorded at The Garage in Richmond, Virginia, with Michael Murray.

TRAVELOG TRACKLIST