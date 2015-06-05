Trending

Kinetic Element detail Travelog

By Prog  

US prog outfit back with 2nd album

null

Kinetic Element’s second album Travelog has been released by Melodic Revolution Records.

The follow-up to 2009 debut Powered By Light features five tracks and is described by the label as “an opulent collection of ear-candy.”

They add: “Everything from the beautiful acoustic guitar passages, to the majestic keyboards, basslines worthy of any late-night jazz club and vocals filled with social commentary. One moment your marching into war and the next seated in a cathedral, all swept along by beautiful percussive elements.”

It was recorded at The Garage in Richmond, Virginia, with Michael Murray.

TRAVELOG TRACKLIST

  1. War Song 2. Travelog 3. Into The Lair 4. Her 5. Vision Of A New Dawn

See more Prog news