Intronaut make studio return

Intronaut have started work on their “dense and brutal” fifth album.

The Los Angeles post prog metal outfit are in the studio with Cynic’s Josh Newell at the controls. Devin Townsend will handle mixing duties.

Singer Sacha Dunable says: “Really pumped on these songs. Overall its going to be a bit more dense and brutal than the past couple of records, but mostly still the Intronaut you’ve grown to love or hate.

“We’re tracking mostly live like real men in a real band, at Clearlake Audio, where we did Valley Of Smoke.”

The album will be the band’s first since 2013’s Habitual Levitations (Instilling Words with Tones).