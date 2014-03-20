Dimmu Borgir, HellYeah And More For Bloodstock

Some big, big names in the latest Bloodstock announcement.

Black metal legends Dimmu Borgir return to Catton in August as special guests on the Friday night, and are joined by fellow new additions in Hellyeah, Rotting Christ, Bloodshot Dawn, De Profundis and Aghast! Holy crap!

“We are excited for our return to Bloodstock 2014, the one and only UK festival we do this year,” say Dimmu. “It will be a special event for sure, without revealing too much, but a 20th anniversary show will not go unnoticed. Await the return of symphonic darkness.”.

Head to bloodstock.uk.com and grab your ticket right now! Bloodstock 2014 takes place August 7-10 at Catton Hall, Derby and is headlined by Down, Emperor and Megadeth.