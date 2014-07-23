ZZ Top delay for Dusty

ZZ Top have postponed the first dates of their upcoming US tour with Jeff Beck so bassist Dusty Hill can undergo surgery for two kidney stones.

They were planning to hit the road on Friday, but they’ve called off all concerts until August 6.

A statement explains: “The kidney stones were discovered in the course of a routine examination, where Hill’s doctor advised him that they should immediately be removed lest they cause more serious problems down the line.”

He plans to be back in action after two weeks of recuperation.

ZZ Top continue to support the launch of 15th studio album La Futura, released in 2012 after a nine-year break since previous outing Mescalero.