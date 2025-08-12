Debate: which is the coolest Iron Maiden Eddie ever?

Eddie. Or, to use his full name, Eddie The Head. You know the guy. Zombie-looking lad (though, crucially, not technically a zombie). Plastered across just about every single album, single, t-shirt, poster, lunchbox and anything else Iron Maiden have ever put their name to. Oh, and you might have noticed him at their live shows, too.

Initially a mask used as part of Maiden's very earliest shows, Eddie was immortalised by artist Derek Riggs for the band's debut album cover, going on to appear on the cover of every Maiden record since (and t-shirt, and poster, and lun-you get the picture).

He is, unquestionably, the most iconic mascot in all of heavy metal. And there have been hundreds of different versions of him. But which is the greatest, the most iconic Eddie of them all?

For many Maiden fanatics (this writer included), you can't beat Killers Eddie, another Riggs creation which established the definitive facial look of the character, simple yet menacing, hatchet and all.

For a lot of fans, Trooper Eddie is the guy, his deployment on that iconic backdrop signalling the arrival of one of Maiden's most beloved anthems at almost every live show.

But how can you overlook Powerslave Eddie, who inspired what is arguably Maiden's most legendary live set? The 21st century has given us some banger Eddies too: Brave New World Eddie, leering over an uncertain future from the sky, or the hard-as-hell (and actually quite terrifying) Samurai Eddie that ushered in the Senjutsu era.

So what's your pick? Who to your mind is the greatest Eddie of all time? Let us know in the comments below.