Glass Hammer's Steve Babb reveals he's undergone successful surgery to remove a benign brain tumour

Glass Hammer mainman Steve Babb has undergone successful surgery for a brain tumour.

Band mainstay and multi-instrumentalist Babb says he was diagnosed with the golf-ball-sized meningioma in June. Thankfully, the tumour proved to be benign and a successful surgery to remove the entire thing was carried out two weeks ago.

In a social media post titled "No New album for 2025", Babb writes, "I hadn’t been feeling myself for a long time, and it was getting worse. In mid-June, I was sent for an MRI that revealed a golf ball-sized brain tumour (meningioma). This was not on my radar at all and came completely unexpected. I was told it was probably benign, and thank God, that turned out to be the case. About two weeks ago, I underwent a craniotomy to have it removed. According to a follow-up MRI the same day, it’s completely gone now.

"I’ve got around 60 staples in my poor head (I’ll spare you the ghastly pictures) and am dealing with a long, tiring recovery. God blessed me with a great team, including the best neurosurgeon in our area, I’m told. Julie Babb has been an exceptional nurse here at home, and Jon Michael Babb came down for a week to help us get through the worst of it. They were both at my side throughout, and I don’t know what I would’ve done without them! I’m up and moving around, still dealing with pain and fatigue. I’m expected to get through this, and I intend to do so! Still, your prayers would be appreciated."

Glass Hammer released their twenty-second studio album, Rogue, earlier this year. Since 2023's ARISE album, Babb has effectively become the band, with previous band members appearing on albums sporadically. “At this point in my career, I basically am Glass Hammer, so why would I try to launch a whole new thing? I like to keep working and giving fans something to argue about," he told Prog when we spoke to him about ARISE.

Prog wishes Steve a speedy recovery.