Bad Moon Rising, Proud Mary, Born On The Bayou, Fortunate Son, Up Around The Bend (my favourite, if push came to shove)… All songs that are intrinsically part of the fabric of classic rock, or let’s be honest, popular music as a whole. And that’s just a mere handful!

They all came from Creedence Clearwater Revival and the mind and the pen of that band’s guiding light, John Fogerty. This month we sat down with him to discuss the trials and tribulations of Creedence, his songwriting and his decision to reclaim his Creedence legacy (and songs) by ‘doing a Taylor Swift’ and re-visiting some of his classics. “I probably didn’t deserve to have my songs stolen,” he tells us.

This month, we've also produced a Halestorm bundle to celebrate their upcoming album, Everest. This includes the magazine with a bespoke cover starring the band, and comes with an exclusive, hand-signed lyric sheet, as well as a hot pink variant of the album. It's available to pre-order now.

Sadly, this month has also been a bit of a sobering one in terms of people who we have lost to the great gig in the sky. We pay tribute to Beach Boys mastermind Brian Wilson and funk rock legend Sly Stone and, as promised, publish the last in-depth interview with Rick Derringer. Next issue we will pay full tribute to Mick Ralphs, who passed away just as we were going to print.

Until next month…

Features

John Fogerty

At the age of 80, John Fogerty is still going strong. This month he sits down for the Classic Rock interview to discuss the life and times of Creedence Clearwater Revival.

Bush

Whipping boys of the UK music press in the 90s, Bush know what an uphill battle feels like. Today they’re still fighting.

Rick Derringer

In a rare and exclusive interview before his death in May, the 60s pop star recalls inspiring Eddie Van Halen, being in a band with Johnny Winter, and much more.

Joe Bonamassa & Joanne Shaw Taylor

The two blues giants talk about AI, internet trolls, crap journalists, and music execs who need a punch in the face.

Wytch Hazel

While they don’t describe themselves as a Christian rock band, they admit their religious beliefs feed into and help their music.

The Black Keys

While 2024 is a year they’d like to forget, with a new outlook and new album they’re hoping 2025 will be one to remember.

The Classic Rock x Halestorm bundle edition

This Halestorm x Classic Rock bundle comes with an exclusive lyric sheet, hand-signed by the band, as well as a hot pink variant of the band’s forthcoming album, Everest. It's available to pre-order now.

Regulars

The Dirt

Bon Jovi return to the stage; Townshend responds to Starkey sacking; Birmingham hosts world’s first Ozzy exhibition; Vivian Campbell finally cancer-free.Welcome back Brent Cobb and Willie Nile. Say hello to California Irish and Young Gun Silver Fox. Say goodbye to Sly Stone, Brian Wilson, Colin Jerwood and more.

The Stories Behind The Songs: Steve Harley And Cockney Rebel

Written as a dig at the band members who quit, Make Me Smile (Come Up And See Me) became a timeless hit.

Q&A: Volbeat

Singer/guitarist Michael Poulsen on life, loss, evil, spirituality, choosing music over boxing, the new album, goats…

Ever Meet Lemmy?: Lzzy Hale

Ronnie Dio pinched her cheeks, Wolfgang Van Halen took her to 5150, she bought Rob Halford high heels for Christmas.

Reviews

New albums from Alice Cooper, Halestorm, Styx, Bush, Joe Bonamassa, The Cold Stares, Luke Morley, Orianthi, Diamond Head, Paul Weller and more. Reissues from Jeff Beck, Jethro Tull, Cats In Space,J Mascis, Ginderman, Sweet and more. DVDs, films and books on Deep Purple, Blondie, Bob Dylan, The Cure and more. Live reviews of Iron Maiden, Alice Cooper, Download, Sparks, Chantel McGregor, Forever Now festival, Royal Republic and more.

Lives

We preview tours by Cardinal Black, Michael Shannon & Jason Narducy and Lita Ford. Plus gig listings – who’s playing where and when.

The Soundtrack Of My Life: Orianthi

Guitarist/singer/ songwriter Orianthi picks her records, artists and gigs of lasting significance.

