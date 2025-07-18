Creedence Clearwater Revival's John Fogerty on recriminations, revivals and reunions: Only in the new issue of Classic Rock
Also in this issue: Brian Wilson, Electric Light Orchestra, Halestorm, Bush, Rick Derringer, The Black Keys, Volbeat, Steve Harley, Joe Bonamassa & Joanne Shaw Taylor, Orianthi, Wytch Hazel and more
Bad Moon Rising, Proud Mary, Born On The Bayou, Fortunate Son, Up Around The Bend (my favourite, if push came to shove)… All songs that are intrinsically part of the fabric of classic rock, or let’s be honest, popular music as a whole. And that’s just a mere handful!
They all came from Creedence Clearwater Revival and the mind and the pen of that band’s guiding light, John Fogerty. This month we sat down with him to discuss the trials and tribulations of Creedence, his songwriting and his decision to reclaim his Creedence legacy (and songs) by ‘doing a Taylor Swift’ and re-visiting some of his classics. “I probably didn’t deserve to have my songs stolen,” he tells us.
This month, we've also produced a Halestorm bundle to celebrate their upcoming album, Everest. This includes the magazine with a bespoke cover starring the band, and comes with an exclusive, hand-signed lyric sheet, as well as a hot pink variant of the album. It's available to pre-order now.
Sadly, this month has also been a bit of a sobering one in terms of people who we have lost to the great gig in the sky. We pay tribute to Beach Boys mastermind Brian Wilson and funk rock legend Sly Stone and, as promised, publish the last in-depth interview with Rick Derringer. Next issue we will pay full tribute to Mick Ralphs, who passed away just as we were going to print.
Until next month…
Features
John Fogerty
At the age of 80, John Fogerty is still going strong. This month he sits down for the Classic Rock interview to discuss the life and times of Creedence Clearwater Revival.
Bush
Whipping boys of the UK music press in the 90s, Bush know what an uphill battle feels like. Today they’re still fighting.
Rick Derringer
In a rare and exclusive interview before his death in May, the 60s pop star recalls inspiring Eddie Van Halen, being in a band with Johnny Winter, and much more.
Joe Bonamassa & Joanne Shaw Taylor
The two blues giants talk about AI, internet trolls, crap journalists, and music execs who need a punch in the face.
Wytch Hazel
While they don’t describe themselves as a Christian rock band, they admit their religious beliefs feed into and help their music.
The Black Keys
While 2024 is a year they’d like to forget, with a new outlook and new album they’re hoping 2025 will be one to remember.
The Classic Rock x Halestorm bundle edition
This Halestorm x Classic Rock bundle comes with an exclusive lyric sheet, hand-signed by the band, as well as a hot pink variant of the band’s forthcoming album, Everest. It's available to pre-order now.
Regulars
The Dirt
Bon Jovi return to the stage; Townshend responds to Starkey sacking; Birmingham hosts world’s first Ozzy exhibition; Vivian Campbell finally cancer-free.Welcome back Brent Cobb and Willie Nile. Say hello to California Irish and Young Gun Silver Fox. Say goodbye to Sly Stone, Brian Wilson, Colin Jerwood and more.
The Stories Behind The Songs: Steve Harley And Cockney Rebel
Written as a dig at the band members who quit, Make Me Smile (Come Up And See Me) became a timeless hit.
Q&A: Volbeat
Singer/guitarist Michael Poulsen on life, loss, evil, spirituality, choosing music over boxing, the new album, goats…
Ever Meet Lemmy?: Lzzy Hale
Ronnie Dio pinched her cheeks, Wolfgang Van Halen took her to 5150, she bought Rob Halford high heels for Christmas.
Reviews
New albums from Alice Cooper, Halestorm, Styx, Bush, Joe Bonamassa, The Cold Stares, Luke Morley, Orianthi, Diamond Head, Paul Weller and more. Reissues from Jeff Beck, Jethro Tull, Cats In Space,J Mascis, Ginderman, Sweet and more. DVDs, films and books on Deep Purple, Blondie, Bob Dylan, The Cure and more. Live reviews of Iron Maiden, Alice Cooper, Download, Sparks, Chantel McGregor, Forever Now festival, Royal Republic and more.
Lives
We preview tours by Cardinal Black, Michael Shannon & Jason Narducy and Lita Ford. Plus gig listings – who’s playing where and when.
The Soundtrack Of My Life: Orianthi
Guitarist/singer/ songwriter Orianthi picks her records, artists and gigs of lasting significance.
