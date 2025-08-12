"My whole life I've felt like an outsider": Connor Selby on turning negatives into positives

Multiple award-winning blues-roots musician and singer Connor Selby, who has gigged with The Who, Pearl Jam and Beth Hart, among others, is preparing for a 10-date UK headline tour that begins later this month.

The press describes you calls you as a “young British troubadour”. That last word isn’t heard too often these days.

Well, I’m someone that travels around, singing my songs. I’m a storyteller, basically. My songs are very personal to me.

You were voted Traditional Blues Artist Of The Year at the UK Blues Awards in 2020, 2022 and 2023. In 2025 you were nominated in three categories. Do such honours serve as motivation?

Absolutely, yeah. It gives me a sense of validation, especially as it’s all decided on a public vote. Winning awards is a huge honour.

But your own particular brand of blues is drenched in soul.

Very much so. I’ve always loved soul. Ray Charles is a big influence on me. I call myself a blues artist in a very loose sense. My interpretation of blues music is that it’s a kind of a language or vernacular with no strict parameters. For me at least, it covers a wide scope including American roots, soul, jazz and country and western.

Having lived across the world in places like Connecticut, Dubai and now Essex, did that restless lifestyle affect your music?

I think so. Dubai was kind of a strange environment, and I was at an age where I was trying to forge an identity for myself. That’s when music became a huge part of who I am. It was a massive source of comfort for me.

Your recent single Someone is your first new music since 2023. Surprisingly, it’s about “not necessarily being able to live up to people’s expectations”. Is it important for you to open up about such frailties?

Yeah. A lot of my songs – though not necessarily that one – come from a place almost of desperation in that I have feelings eating away at me. Someone is about taking those negative emotions and spinning them in a more positive way. My whole life I’ve felt like an outsider, and it’s about finding someone that fully accepts you for who you are.

Connor Selby - Someone (Official Lyric Video) - YouTube Watch On

Joe Bonamassa added Someone to his Cutting Edge Blues playlist on Spotify.

That was fantastic. I’m a huge fan of Joe’s.

How does the new album, The Truth Comes Out Eventually, continue the path from 2023’s self-titled record?

I like to think there’s been quite a jump. It has a couple of songs that are folkier. Basically it’s a more polished version of what I was trying to do before.

What was it like to open for The Who at Wembley Stadium in July 2019, and did you meet Pete or Roger?

Unfortunately not, but I did watch them from the side of the stage, which was incredible.

Three years later, you played Hyde Park with Pearl Jam. How was your set received?

We were on one of the smaller stages, but we went down really well.

Being a headliner must bring a different type of pressure?

In today’s current landscape, there’s definitely a lot of pressure to sell tickets. But it’s like anything; you just need a positive mindset. And I love playing live. It’s where the magic comes from.

Connor Selby's UK tour kicks off in Southampton on August 20. For dates and tickets, visit Connor's website. The Truth Comes Out Eventually is out on August 29 and can be pre-ordered now.