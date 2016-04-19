Taylor Swift rocks out to Jimmy Eat World in Apple Music advert

A still from the video

Taylor Swift appears in a new advert for Apple Music – dancing to Jimmy Eat World’s hit The Middle.

The pop star is seen getting ready for a night out in the video, which can be viewed below, and she searches for a track to listen to her on her iPhone.

She says: “Oh my God I love this song, I used to listen to this in middle school.”

Jimmy Eat World reacted to the video on a Facebook post, saying: “Thanks for the shout out.”

Jimmy Eat World are scheduled to play at the Temecula Valley Balloon And Wine Festival in California on May 21.