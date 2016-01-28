Seb Bach, Cadillac Three, Ginger Baker for Ramblin' Man

Ramblin’ Man Fair have confirmed Sebastian Bach, Ginger Baker and The Cadillac Three for this year’s festival.

Ginger Baker’s Airforce 3, Purson, The Kentucky Headhunters, Headspace, Inglorious and The Zombies are also among the latest acts to join the bill at Maidstone’s Mote Park on July 23-24.

Rock veterans Whitesnake will headline on Saturday, July 23, with Kentucky band Black Stone Cherry topping the bill on Sunday, July 24.

The iconic Thin Lizzy are also kicking off a run of anniversary shows at the Ashford event to mark 30 years since late lead singer Phil Lynott’s death - and the 40th birthday of their breakthrough album Jailbreak.

Tickets for the weekend, including camping passes, are on sale via the official website.