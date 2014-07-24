Within The Ruins get fired up

To coincide with the release of their album Phenomena, Massachusetts’ Within The Ruins have premiered the video for the track Gods Amongst Men.
Speaking about the Kevin J. Custer-directed promo, frontman Tim Goergen says: “We had a lot of fun playing with fire on this one. It was also great to work with Kevin for the third time – he nailed the vision we had for this video.”
Phenomena tracklist
Gods Amongst Men
The Other
Calling Card
Hegira
Ronin
Enigma
Clockwork
Eternal Shore
Dark Monarch
Sentinel
Ataxia III