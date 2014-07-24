Trending

Within The Ruins get fired up

By Metal Hammer  

Metalcore men premiere track from fourth album

To coincide with the release of their album Phenomena, Massachusetts’ Within The Ruins have premiered the video for the track Gods Amongst Men.

Speaking about the Kevin J. Custer-directed promo, frontman Tim Goergen says: “We had a lot of fun playing with fire on this one. It was also great to work with Kevin for the third time – he nailed the vision we had for this video.”

Phenomena tracklist

Gods Amongst Men

The Other

Calling Card

Hegira

Ronin

Enigma

Clockwork

Eternal Shore

Dark Monarch

Sentinel

Ataxia III