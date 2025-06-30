Iron Maiden release video to thank fans after huge London show
75,000 fans attended Iron Maiden's Run For Your Lives show at the London Stadium
Iron Maiden have released a video to thanks fans after their triumphant show at the London Stadium.
"So here we are West Ham's football ground, the London Stadium," says Maiden leader Steve Harris, famously a lifelong West Ham United fan. "But this is fantastic, obviously – for me especially – to be here, absolutely amazing."
The film then cuts to the Cart & Horses pub in Maryland, the venue that calls itself the Home of Maiden, having hosted early iterations of the band on several occasions, where some of the 75,000 fans who attend the show are gathering. The video also includes footage shot around and in the stadium itself, both before and during Maiden's set.
"I've enjoyed it here, it's a special occasion," concludes Harris. "Come on you Irons!"
The next show on the Run for Your Lives tour takes place this evening (June 30) at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow. Full dates below.
Iron Maiden: Run for Your Lives tour 2025
Jun 30: Glasgow OVO Hydro, UK ^
Jul 03: Belfort Eurockéennes, France ≠
Jul 05: Madrid Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano, Spain **
Jul 06: Lisbon MEO Arena, Portugal **
Jul 09: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland **
Jul 11: Gelsenkirchen Veltins-Arena, Germany **
Jul 13: Padova Stadio Euganeo, Italy **
Jul 15: Bremen Bürgerweide, Germany **
Jul 17: Vienna Ernst Happel Stadium, Austria **
Jul 19: Paris Paris La Défense Arena, France **
Jul 20: Paris Paris La Défense Arena, France **
Jul 23: Arnhem GelreDome, Netherlands **
Jul 25: Frankfurt Deutsche Bank Park, Germany **
Jul 26: Stuttgart Cannstatter Wasen, Germany **
Jul 29: Berlin Waldbühne, Germany **
Jul 30: Berlin Waldbühne, Germany **
Aug 02: Warsaw PGE Narodowy, Poland **
^ = The Raven Age support
** = Avatar support
≠ = Festival date
