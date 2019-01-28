Web lunatic unleashes Bandersnatch-style mashup adventure

Interest prankster and mashup king DJ Cummerbund has released a 'choose your own adventure'-style series of videos featuring The Who, Pantera, Eric Clapton, Nickelback, Tool, Donald Trump, Ozzy Osbourne, Fleetwood Mac, Santana, Dire Straits, Soundgarden, Bon Jovi, Avenged Sevenfold, Boston, Kiss, Muse and more.

The mashup adventure was inspired by Bandersnatch, an episode of the TV series Black Mirror that allowed viewers to choose the path the onscreen characters would follow as the story developed.

"There are many, many paths to take," says Cummerbund. "But only one is righteous and divine. Which path will you take? What secrets does the Toasty man hold? Will you survive your mashup journey? Godspeed!"

"I almost died making it," he adds. "Cheers!"

Previous mash-ups from the twisted mind of DJ Cummerbund include Kiss vs. B-52's, Eagles vs. Dragonforce with added Beyonce, Zeppelin vs. Greta Van Fleet, Metallica vs. Earth, Wind & Fire, Ozzy Osbourne vs. Earth Wind & Fire, the Foo Fighters vs. funk king Rick James, Twisted Sister vs. Blind Melon, and Rush vs. R&B superstar Kelis.