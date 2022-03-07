Toyah and Robert Fripp combine forces to cover Rockin' In The Free World

Toyah Willcox and Robert Fripp have added another cover to their catalogue of kitchen chaos. This weekend the pair used their weekly Sunday Lunch broadcast to perform a spirited version of Neil Young's Rockin' In The Free World, presumably taking their cue from current world events.

Performing in front of a sign reading, "A free world for all is the dog's bollocks," Willcox and Fripp check all the usual Fripp-Willcox boxes, with Toyah's animated performance matched only by the rigidity of Fripp's mohawk and the steely gaze with which he fixes the lens. Some King Crimson fans must really hate this.

Rockin' In The Free World was originally inspired by the failure of a cultural exchange programme in 2008, one in which Neil Young And Crazy Horse were due to travel to Russia.

“They were getting us in exchange for the Russian Ballet,” Crazy Horse guitarist Frank 'Poncho' Sampedro told Rolling Stone in 2013. “And it just fell through. Neil was like, ‘Damn, I really wanted to go.’ I said, ‘Me too. I guess we’ll have to keep on rockin’ in the free world.'"

Rockin' In The Free World has frequently been misinterpreted as a nationalistic show of support for The US, rather than as it was intended: as a damning critique of president George H.W. Bush, who had been inaugurated just four week's prior to the song's composition.

Last week Fripp announced the release of Exposures, massive 32-disc box set, celebrating his solo career from 1977 to 1983.

Exposures will be released through DGM/Panegyric on May 27, and contains 24 CDs, four DVDs and four audio Blu-rays. It's the ninth in a series of box sets that collect King Crimson and Robert Fripp material from 1969 to 2008.

Exposures is available from Burning Shed in the UK and Inner Knot in the US.