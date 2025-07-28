“I saw pyramids while listening to 2112 and I rode my bike as the street moved like water to YYZ”: Joseph Arthur’s first acid trip turned him on to the majesty of Rush

In 2013, American singer-songwriter Joseph Arthur offered Prog four reasons why he loves Rush. Number 2, as they say, will amaze you. But don’t try it at home.

“For me, picking a favourite prog band is easy: it’s Rush. But the reasons are beyond just really falling in love with their music at an impressionable time. (I am from Ohio, after all; we dig Rush.)

Reason Number 1: My first and only guitar teacher was in a Rush tribute band. He was almost like a father figure, and he thought Rush were gods, and so I held that position as well.

The only time I’ve ever seen Rush live, it wasn’t really Rush, but my guitar teacher’s tribute band; which, if memory serves, were called Hemispheres. Which brings me to...

Reason Number 2: The first time I ever took acid, I was 15 and Rush provided the soundtrack. I saw actual “sirens covered in pavement sing to me” as Song Of The Siren played. Is that even the right title? (No! - Ed) Who knows… I was 15 and I was on acid! I also saw pyramids while listening to 2112 and I rode my bike as the street moved like water to YYZ. Which brings me to...

Geddy Lee made not fitting in not only okay – he made it rock

Reason Number 3: I had a crush on a girl in Cleveland who worshipped Rush. We drank beer and smoked joints while staring at a poster of Rush and listening to their records in her crappy apartment as snow filled the streets outside.

Reason Number 4: Geddy Lee was the ultimate bass hero. But he also made stadiums full of suburban outcasts find the groove in their freakiness. He made not fitting in not only okay – he made it rock.

So there you have it: Geddy’s soaring voice and impossible bass lines; Alex’s technical guitar; and Neil’s wacky words and wackier drums. I even use Moog bass pedals in my own shows, which is a sign that I’ve made it.

PS: The writer in no way endorses drink or drugs, and would like to state for the record that he is a sober and upstanding member of society.”