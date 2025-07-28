"I want to lick you now!": Things are getting Extreme in the Fripp-Willcox household

Internet legends Toyah Willcox and Robert Fripp have added to their ever-expanding archive of online tomfoolery with a frisky cover of Extreme's Get the Funk Out.

The latest episode of their now-occasional Sunday Lunch video series finds the couple in their kitchen, banging out an animated version of the classic 1990 hit, the excitement meters in the red as the King Crimson man shouts, "Bollocks!" and Willcox casually engages in some in-song hat flipping.

"Get the funk in, in the kitchen at the centre of the universe, for Toyah and Robert's Sunday lunch!" bellows Fripp at the end, before Toyah, perhaps unexpectedly, whispers, "I want to lick you now!" into his ear.

Much to the frustration/relief (delete where appropriate) of the watching millions, that's where the video ends.

Meanwhile, Toyah will release Chameleon – The Very Best of Toyah on September 5 via Cherry Red Records. Spanning the years 1979 to 2024, the collection includes the top 40 singles I Want To Be Free, It’s A Mystery, Thunder In The Mountains, Brave New World, Good Morning Universe, Rebel Run and Don’t Fall In Love.

The release will be celebrated with two live shows, at the Union Chapel in London on October 28, and two days later at the Warwick Arts Centre in Coventry. In November, she'll hit the road with Big Country, before beginning a mammoth Songs & Stories Tour in March next year. The tour kicks off at the Chelmsford Theatre on March 22, 2026, and wraps up at Perth Town Hall on June 14.

