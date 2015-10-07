Suicide Silence detail Sacred Words EP

Suicide Silence will release an EP entitled Sacred Words later this month.

It features the title track as a single, along with five other previously unreleased songs, three of which were recorded live during the band’s performance at 2014’s RockPart Festival in Hungary.

Guitarist Mark Heylmun says: “We are dropping a digital EP with some sick live tracks and much more. Get your fill of Suicide Silence with this release of Sacred Words dropping October 23. I said goddamn.”

Frontman Eddie Hermida recently said he’d like to have a rap-metal flavour on their next record, the follow-up to last year’s You Can’t Stop Me. They’re currently on tour across the US.

SACRED WORDS TRACKLIST