Suicide Silence detail Sacred Words EP

6-track release due this month

Suicide Silence will release an EP entitled Sacred Words later this month.

It features the title track as a single, along with five other previously unreleased songs, three of which were recorded live during the band’s performance at 2014’s RockPart Festival in Hungary.

Guitarist Mark Heylmun says: “We are dropping a digital EP with some sick live tracks and much more. Get your fill of Suicide Silence with this release of Sacred Words dropping October 23. I said goddamn.”

Frontman Eddie Hermida recently said he’d like to have a rap-metal flavour on their next record, the follow-up to last year’s You Can’t Stop Me. They’re currently on tour across the US.

SACRED WORDS TRACKLIST

  1. Sacred Words
  2. Inherit The Crown (live)
  3. Cease To Exist (live)
  4. Sacred Words (live)
  5. Sacred Words (We Are Strong Remix)
  6. Sacred Words (instrumental)

