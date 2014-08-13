Steve Rothery goes to Sea

Steve Rothery has launched an 11-minute video from his upcoming solo double-album Live In Rome.

The clip showcases a performance of his track The Old Man Of The Sea, recorded at his band’s second-ever performance.

Marillion guitarist Rothery recently said: “They’re some of the finest musicians I’ve ever worked with and the concert was an unforgettable experience.” He adds of the clip: “This is one of my favourite live tracks from the album.”

Live In Rome is launched on August 25 via InsideOut Music, with studio album The Ghosts Of Pripyat to follow in September, featuring guest appearances by Steve Hackett, Steven Wilson and Don Airey.

Rothery tours the UK in November:

Nov 05: Glasgow Oran Mor

Nov 06: Manchester Band On The Wall

Nov 07: Bilson Robin 2

Nov 08: London Bush Hall