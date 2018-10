Sabaton have announced that Holland’s Delain and Finland’s Battle Beast will join them on their 2015 European tour.

Both bands appeared at last year’s Sabaton Open Air festival and will join the headliners for the live dates, which begin in January, stopping off at London’s HMV Forum on Jan 12 for their only UK appearance.

Sabaton are also set to play a string of dates with Korpiklaani and Tyr at the end of the year, which takes in venues across Europe, including the UK and Ireland.