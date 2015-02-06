Ronnie Wood to publish lost diary

Rolling Stone Ronnie Wood is gearing up to publish his diary from 1965 after it was lost for 50 years.

He started keeping the journal at the age of 17 as he began his career. Now he’s rediscovered it, he’s preparing a series of sketches to accompany its release via Genesis Publications.

They say: “Ten years before he joined the Rolling Stones, Ronnie’s musical apprenticeship with The Birds catapulted him onto the stage of swinging London’s music scene.

“Featuring a cast of characters including Jeff Beck, Pete Townshend, Eric Clapton, Keith Moon, Marianne Faithfull and many more, the story of Ronnie’s adventures were handwritten in his journal.”

Wood observes: “I suppose my own private world is in the diary.”

