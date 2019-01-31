Reading and Leeds add 50 more artists to 2019 bill

Organisers of the Reading and Leeds festivals have revealed another 50 artists who’ll play at this year’s event.

It’ll take place on the weekend of August 23-25, 2019, with Foo Fighters, Twenty One Pilots, The 1975 and Post Malone previously confirmed as headliners.

This morning, it’s been announced that dozens more artists will play at the UK event, including Enter Shikari, A Day To Remember, Against The Current, Frank Carter And The Rattlesnakes, Royal Blood and You Me At Six.

They’ll be joined by further artists including Chvrches, Hockey Dad, The Story So Far, Twin Atlantic, The Wombats, Circa Waves and Mura Masa.

Find a full lineup poster below.

Tickets for Reading and Leeds are now available from the festivals’ website, while the official app is also available on iOS and Android.