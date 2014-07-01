Production error delays reissue of Aftershock

The reissue of Motorhead's Aftershock album has been pushed back due to a production error.

Originally released last year, Aftershock is the band’s 21st album. An expanded edition was due for release on Monday, July 28 but will now not be available until Monday, August 25.

The expanded edition will contain a bonus live CD recorded during the band’s shows earlier this year.

Frontman Lemmy suffered from ill health last year, eventually having a heart defibrillator fitted. It led to the cancellation of Motorhead’s 2014 European tour.

But he is fighting fit again and ready to perform at London’s Hyde Park on Friday on the same bill as Black Sabbath and Soundgarden.