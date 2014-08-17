Pearl Jam, AIC producer Rick dead at 50

Legendary Seattle grunge producer Rick Parashar has died at the age of 50.

Parashar produced Pearl Jam’s debut album Ten and Alice In Chains’ Sap EP, as well records by Temple Of The Dog, Blind Melon and 3 Doors Down.

According to North West Music Scene, Parashar died from natural causes at his home in Seattle. It is thought that a blood clot which originated in his leg moved to his heart.

Parashar founded Seattle’s London Bridge Studio with his brother Raj in 1985. Other artists he worked with include Dinosaur Jr and Bon Jovi and he was nominated for a Grammy for his work on Nickelback’s Silver Side Up.

Parashar’s assistant Matthew Freeman says: “We love him and miss him.”