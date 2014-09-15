Monuments cover the world in Atlas

Monuments offer a taste of their life on the road in the video for their track Atlas.

It’s taken from this year’s album The Amanuensis, featuring new vocalist Chris Baretto, and described by Prog as “an expressive work of art.”

The band are just about to launch their first-ever headline US tour, and remain on the road until March next year. They play six UK dates next month alongside After The Burial, Circles and Tides From Nebula:

Oct 18: Southampton Joiners

Oct 19: Brighton Audio

Oct 20: Glasgow Cathouse

Oct 21: Dublin Fibber Magees

Oct 22: London Underworld

Oct 23: Manchester Sound Control

