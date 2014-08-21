MoeTar thrilled with 'labour of love'

California prog outfit MoeTar have released a new music video for a track taken from their upcoming second album.

Regression To The Mean is taken from the album Entropy Of The Century, out now on Magna Carta Records.

The band say: “We, the members of MoeTar, could not be prouder of this true labour of love. We love each other. We love music. We love you. We took all that love, put it into a Krups Coffee Grinder/Love Processor, and out came this record.”

MoeTar features singer Moorea Dickason and bassist Tarik Ragab. The duo previously worked together in politically-charged funk/pop band No Origin.