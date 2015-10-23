Mike Kershaw reveals What Lies Beneath

Mike Kershaw has signed to Bad Elephant Music for the launch of latest album What Lies Beneath.

He’s released a brief teaser for the follow-up to 2014’s Departure, available below.

Kershaw says: “I am honoured and delighted to be joining BEM – it’s a unique, friendly label and I’m proud to be a part of it.”

Label head of PR Martin Hutchinson adds: “I’ve always been a fan of his richly rewarding music. Detailed and complex, it is a perfect fit with what BEM has become known for.”

What Lies Beneath will be released in the spring of 2016.