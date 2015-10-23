Trending

Mike Kershaw reveals What Lies Beneath

He signs to Bad Elephant for 2016 album

Mike Kershaw has signed to Bad Elephant Music for the launch of latest album What Lies Beneath.

He’s released a brief teaser for the follow-up to 2014’s Departure, available below.

Kershaw says: “I am honoured and delighted to be joining BEM – it’s a unique, friendly label and I’m proud to be a part of it.”

Label head of PR Martin Hutchinson adds: “I’ve always been a fan of his richly rewarding music. Detailed and complex, it is a perfect fit with what BEM has become known for.”

What Lies Beneath will be released in the spring of 2016.