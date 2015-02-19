Me Vs Hero to split

Me Vs Hero have announced they’re to split after playing two farewell shows.

The appearances, at London’s Barfly on April 23 and Manchester’s Sound Control on April 26, bring the band’s seven-year career to a close.

The Blackpool outfit say they “just don’t have the time or the drive to put enough in.”

But they add: “Don’t be disappointed, angry or upset with the news – we’re not! We played some amazing shows, travelled to some amazing places, met some amazing people. And now it’s just our time. We thank every individual who supported us.”

The last shows will feature material from their catalogue, which includes two EPs and two LPs released between 2009 and 2014. Their decision means I’m Completely Fine was their last album.