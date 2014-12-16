Lord Dying unveil An Open Sore

Portland chuggers Lord Dying have given us the premiere of their new track An Open Sore.

Taken from their upcoming album Poisoned Altars, An Open Sore features Red Fang’s Aaron Beam on guest vocals. Speaking about the track, frontman Erik Olson said the song is about “lessons in humility and learning from your mistakes”.

Red Fang’s Aaron added: “This is a vocal bridge I wrote and recorded with Joel Grind and had Lord Dying come in and do guest songwriting, full band, and main vocals on. I think it turned out great!

“But seriously. I was honored to be asked to guest vocal on this track, and it came together very naturally. I hadn’t even heard Erik’s lyrics and mine fit perfectly with his. It was a match made in heck!”

You can pre-order Poisoned Altars from Relapse Records here.