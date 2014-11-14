Trending

Kid Rock gives the First Kiss

By Louder  

He'll return with 12th album in February

Kid Rock will launch his 12th album early next year, he’s confirmed.

He’ll launch First Kiss on February 24 via his new label Warner Bros – an album he co-produced with Dann Huff and was recorded at Rock’s Michigan studio.

The first material from the album is due to be released early year, while a US summer tour with Rock’s Twisted Brown Trucker Band is also currently being planned.

A statement on his website reads: “First Kiss signals the continued evolution of one of music’s most versatile performers, but we’re not going to tell you what it sounds like – we just couldn’t do it justice. We’re confident the music will speak for itself.”

The new album will be the follow-up to 2012’s Rebel Soul.