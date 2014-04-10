Jess And The Ancient Ones plan next step

Jess And The Ancient Ones have begun work on their second album after taking a much-needed break, they've confirmed.

The occult rock outfit’s follow-up to their 2012 self-titled debut will be released via Svart Records early next year.

They explain: “We have once again put the wheels of JATAO in motion. The writing process has began, and the band is working hard – so far, so good, as we already have a few new songs in our hands.

“A natural progress has taken its place; the material has a lots refreshing elements within it, but one will definitely still identify the creators.”

They’ve confirmed an appearance at the Beyond The Gates festival in Norway at the end of August. More dates will be announced in due course.